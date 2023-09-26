A lady was all smiles as she made a video with her older husband, who looked so calm and collected

The pretty wife professed her love for the old man as she danced, with the man remaining still in the clip

Many Nigerians who saw their video had mixed reactions, as some people wished her happiness in marriage

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A pretty Nigerian lady who married an older man got Nigerians' reactions when she showed off her husband.

The lady (@asmawu.hamisu) called the old man her "forever" and held his hand across a dining table while making a TikTok video.

The lady smiled as she was dressed in a white gown. Photo source: @asmawu.hamisu

Source: TikTok

Happy lady and old husband

The man looked calm as the lady made pretty faces at her camera. A check of her TikTok page showed she is living the best of her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In another video, the lady wore a white gown on their wedding day, with her groom in a white outfit.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ekuaamoakowaa said:

"My search bar is saying ivy ifeoma and her husband."

Cee jay said:

"Naa only you ... regina daniel and ivy ifeoma fit advise me fr this life."

Yasmin Trunesh Hussein Ndiema said:

"We've all agreed it's either Regina Daniels way or Kanayo .O Kanayo way The lion the champion is Here Zobuu Zobuu."

HAWERO said:

"As long as u happy chomi."

Jordan kudus said:

"I respect you money."

@preshchuks said:

"Na u and Regina fit advice me this year."

apdullatiph said:

"Once upon a time I got nothing to say but thank you money."

Chachaluv said:

"Go for money, love will come I understand you sis."

Above@1212 said:

"Papa no just understand you at all."

Ali said:

"Plan no other option."

ThandyJiina said:

"This means I'll be broke forever because wawu."

Another lady and old husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady on TikTok, @bims_luxury, received many reactions after she showed off her husband.

They were both dressed in matching outfits. At the beginning of the TikTok clip, the lady sat on a luxurious chair as the old man was beside her on the arm.

Source: Legit.ng