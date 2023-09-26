“As Long as You Are Happy”: Pretty Lady Marries Old Husband, Shows Him Off in Video, People Talk
- A lady was all smiles as she made a video with her older husband, who looked so calm and collected
- The pretty wife professed her love for the old man as she danced, with the man remaining still in the clip
- Many Nigerians who saw their video had mixed reactions, as some people wished her happiness in marriage
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
A pretty Nigerian lady who married an older man got Nigerians' reactions when she showed off her husband.
The lady (@asmawu.hamisu) called the old man her "forever" and held his hand across a dining table while making a TikTok video.
Happy lady and old husband
The man looked calm as the lady made pretty faces at her camera. A check of her TikTok page showed she is living the best of her life.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
In another video, the lady wore a white gown on their wedding day, with her groom in a white outfit.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Ekuaamoakowaa said:
"My search bar is saying ivy ifeoma and her husband."
Cee jay said:
"Naa only you ... regina daniel and ivy ifeoma fit advise me fr this life."
Yasmin Trunesh Hussein Ndiema said:
"We've all agreed it's either Regina Daniels way or Kanayo .O Kanayo way The lion the champion is Here Zobuu Zobuu."
HAWERO said:
"As long as u happy chomi."
Jordan kudus said:
"I respect you money."
@preshchuks said:
"Na u and Regina fit advice me this year."
apdullatiph said:
"Once upon a time I got nothing to say but thank you money."
Chachaluv said:
"Go for money, love will come I understand you sis."
Above@1212 said:
"Papa no just understand you at all."
Ali said:
"Plan no other option."
ThandyJiina said:
"This means I'll be broke forever because wawu."
Another lady and old husband
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady on TikTok, @bims_luxury, received many reactions after she showed off her husband.
They were both dressed in matching outfits. At the beginning of the TikTok clip, the lady sat on a luxurious chair as the old man was beside her on the arm.
Source: Legit.ng