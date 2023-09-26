Global site navigation

“As Long as You Are Happy”: Pretty Lady Marries Old Husband, Shows Him Off in Video, People Talk
People

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A lady was all smiles as she made a video with her older husband, who looked so calm and collected
  • The pretty wife professed her love for the old man as she danced, with the man remaining still in the clip
  • Many Nigerians who saw their video had mixed reactions, as some people wished her happiness in marriage

A pretty Nigerian lady who married an older man got Nigerians' reactions when she showed off her husband.

The lady (@asmawu.hamisu) called the old man her "forever" and held his hand across a dining table while making a TikTok video.

Love life in Nigeria/Lady and old husband.
The lady smiled as she was dressed in a white gown. Photo source: @asmawu.hamisu
Source: TikTok

Happy lady and old husband

The man looked calm as the lady made pretty faces at her camera. A check of her TikTok page showed she is living the best of her life.

In another video, the lady wore a white gown on their wedding day, with her groom in a white outfit.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ekuaamoakowaa said:

"My search bar is saying ivy ifeoma and her husband."

Cee jay said:

"Naa only you ... regina daniel and ivy ifeoma fit advise me fr this life."

Yasmin Trunesh Hussein Ndiema said:

"We've all agreed it's either Regina Daniels way or Kanayo .O Kanayo way The lion the champion is Here Zobuu Zobuu."

HAWERO said:

"As long as u happy chomi."

Jordan kudus said:

"I respect you money."

@preshchuks said:

"Na u and Regina fit advice me this year."

apdullatiph said:

"Once upon a time I got nothing to say but thank you money."

Chachaluv said:

"Go for money, love will come I understand you sis."

Above@1212 said:

"Papa no just understand you at all."

Ali said:

"Plan no other option."

ThandyJiina said:

"This means I'll be broke forever because wawu."

Another lady and old husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady on TikTok, @bims_luxury, received many reactions after she showed off her husband.

They were both dressed in matching outfits. At the beginning of the TikTok clip, the lady sat on a luxurious chair as the old man was beside her on the arm.

Source: Legit.ng

