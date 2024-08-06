The second half of 2024 has seen a surge in protests globally, with demonstrations turning violent in several countries. This trend, often associated with Africa, has now spread to Europe and Asia.

The protests began in Kenya, where youths demonstrated against proposed increased levies on essential foodstuffs, leading to over 20 deaths. In response, President William Ruto withdrew the finance bill and dissolved his cabinet.

Similar protests have since erupted in Uganda, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, and India, with demonstrators demanding change on various issues. These include the high cost of living, anti-immigration policies, anti-labour policies, and quota systems for government jobs.

Below are the highlights of the protests in these countries:

Hunger protests in Nigeria

On August 1, protesters took to the streets across the country to demonstrate against the high cost of living and soaring food prices. The 10-day protest, tagged "Days of Rage," was organized by the "Take It Back" Movement and other groups to demand an end to "bad governance."

The protesters presented a list of demands, which included the reversal of fuel subsidies, an increase in the national minimum wage to N300,000, and transparency and accountability in governance. Their other demands are electoral reforms, autonomy for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and reforms in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as well as the security agencies.

Despite President Bola Tinubu's call for the protesters to stop due to the presence of infiltrators waving Russian flags in some locations, the protest has continued into its sixth day. The protesters remain resolute in their demands for change.

India's farmers, labour policies protest in

The Indian National Trade Union Congress has announced sit-in protests at district collectorate offices across Kerala State on August 5 to condemn the state government's labour policies. This protest is part of a larger movement that began in February when farmers marched to New Delhi to demand a minimum price for their produce.

The farmers' protest was met with tear gas and barricades, but it has continued to gain momentum, with support from other sectors. Despite talks with government ministers, including Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, the farmers' demands for support prices have not been met.

The farmers are demanding that the Ministry of Agriculture increase prices for their crops to ensure they can sustain their livelihood. This demand is at the heart of their "Delhi Chalo" march, which has become a rallying cry for the movement.

The protests highlight the struggles faced by farmers in India and the need for government support to ensure their livelihoods. The sit-in protests in Kerala are the latest development in this ongoing movement, which shows no signs of slowing down until the farmers' demands are met.

Bangladesh demands sack of prime minister

Bangladesh is experiencing widespread unrest, with nearly 100 people killed on Sunday, August 5, as protesters demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation clashed with security forces and ruling party supporters. This latest wave of violence follows last month's protests against reserved quotas in government jobs, which resulted in at least 150 deaths and thousands of injuries.

The protests, led by the "Students Against Discrimination" group, began in June after the High Court reinstated a quota system for government jobs, which the Supreme Court later suspended. Although the Supreme Court scrapped most quotas on July 21, protesters returned last week with new demands, including a public apology from Hasina, restoration of internet connections, and release of those arrested.

The protesters are also calling for the reversal of the job quota system and Hasina's resignation. Despite reports of Hasina fleeing the country, the situation remains volatile, with no clear resolution in sight. The ongoing unrest highlights the deep-seated frustrations and divisions within Bangladeshi society, particularly among students and young people.

UK's Anti-Immigrants and anti-Muslim protests

Violent protests have broken out across Britain following the killing of three girls in a knife attack at a children's dance class in Southport, northwest England. The incident was exploited by anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim groups, who spread misinformation that the suspect was an immigrant and radical Islamist, despite police confirming the suspect was born in Britain and not treating it as a terrorist incident.

The protests have resulted in dozens of arrests, vandalism, looting, and injuries to police officers, with anti-immigration demonstrators targeting hotels housing asylum seekers. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has condemned the "far-right thuggery" and vowed to hold perpetrators accountable. However, some Britons are demanding the repatriation of immigrants, blaming them for the unrest in the UK, highlighting deep-seated tensions and divisions within the country.

Anti-tax, anti-Ruto's protest in Kenya

A wave of protests has swept through Kenya, initially triggered by proposed tax hikes but evolving into a broader campaign for more accountable governance.

The demonstrations began on June 18 and were initially peaceful for a week before turning violent on June 25, when protesters breached police barricades and stormed the parliament building, setting fires, destroying offices, and stealing property.

The protesters are demanding the reversal of the tax hikes and President Ruto's resignation, but so far, only the finance bill has been reversed.

Venezuela unrest

Large crowds have taken to the streets in Venezuela's cities to protest President Nicolás Maduro's alleged manipulation of the recent presidential election. The protesters, led by opposition leader María Corina Machado, claim that their candidate, Edmundo González, was the legitimate winner of the disputed July 28 election.

Despite a severe crackdown by security forces, which has resulted in hundreds of arrests on terrorism charges and at least 11 deaths, the protesters remain defiant. They gathered on a major avenue in Caracas, the capital, to rally behind Machado and demand justice and democracy.

Uganda anti-corruption protests

Dozens of people were detained in Kampala, Uganda's capital, after participating in anti-corruption protests despite an official ban. Around 60 individuals, including a TV presenter and three protest leaders, were quickly brought before courts and remanded in custody after a march on the parliament building.

The protests were organized on social media, fueled by anger over long-standing corruption allegations involving high-profile public officials. Despite President Yoweri Museveni's warning that protesters were "playing with fire," the march went ahead, inspired partly by recent demonstrations in neighbouring Kenya that led to the dropping of planned tax increases. Police had refused to permit the march, citing concerns for "peace and security."

