Brenda Biya, the 27-year-old daughter of Cameroon's President Paul Biya, has publicly come out as a lesbian, hoping to inspire change in her country's laws banning same-sex relations.

In an interview with French media outlet Le Parisien, Biya shared her desire to send a strong message and bring hope to those facing discrimination due to their sexual orientation.

The Cameroonian government has refused to comment on the matter, deflecting it as a family matter. Image: Brenda Biya/IG

Source: Instagram

Biya's announcement sparked mixed reactions in Cameroon, with some praising her courage and others condemning her actions.

According to BBC, the musician, who lives abroad, revealed that she had been in a relationship with Brazilian model Layyons Valença for eight months and had already visited Cameroon with her partner without disclosing their relationship to her family.

Despite receiving support from many, Biya faced backlash from her family, with her parents and brother asking her to delete the post.

However, she remains resolute in her decision, stating that she wants to give hope and "send love" to those suffering due to their sexual orientation.

Cameroon illegalises LGBTQ

Cameroon's laws criminalise same-sex relations, punishable by up to five years in prison. While rights groups have praised Biya's revelation, some have raised concerns about the privilege of coming out, noting that anti-LGBT laws disproportionately affect the poor.

A government official stated that the authorities would not comment on the matter, deeming it a family issue.

In contrast, a group supporting the current laws has filed a complaint against Biya, seeking justice and emphasizing that no one is above the law.

The move has sparked debate about the country's laws and the impact of Biya's public declaration on the LGBT community in Cameroon.

