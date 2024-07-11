A 24-year-old Ugandan man, Edward Awebwa, has been sentenced to six years in prison for insulting President Yoweri Museveni and his family in a TikTok video

Awebwa pleaded guilty to hate speech and spreading misleading information, but showed no remorse in court

The sentence has sparked concerns from human rights groups, who argue that it violates freedom of expression and is part of a broader pattern of suppressing criticism in Uganda

A Ugandan court has handed down a six-year prison sentence to 24-year-old Edward Awebwa for insulting President Yoweri Museveni, First Lady Janet Museveni, and their son Muhoozi Kainerugaba in a TikTok video.

The man pleaded guilty to the charge. The image used is just for illustration purposes.

Source: Getty Images

Awebwa pleaded guilty to charges of hate speech and spreading "misleading and malicious" information, including a claim that taxes would increase under President Museveni's leadership.

While the presiding magistrate, Stella Maris Amabilis, acknowledged Awebwa's plea for forgiveness, she noted that he did not appear remorseful for his actions and used "really vulgar" language in the video, reported BBC.

The sentence, which will run concurrently for each of the four charges, aims to teach Awebwa a lesson and respect the president, first lady, and first son.

Concerns grow amid citizens

This case has sparked concerns from human rights groups, who regularly denounce Ugandan authorities for violating human rights and freedom of expression.

Similar cases involve award-winning author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, who fled to Germany after being charged with "offensive communication," and activist Stella Nyanzi, who was jailed for publishing a critical poem.

President signs law against hate speech

President Museveni, in power since 1986, signed a law against speech in 2022, criticized by rights groups for suppressing online freedom of speech.

Although the constitutional court later ruled that a section of the act penalising "offensive communication" was unconstitutional, Awebwa was charged under the broader law, which human rights lawyer Michael Aboneka argues is still vague and challenging in court.

Aboneka emphasises that the president and his family should expect criticism, stating:

"Unless they are saying that they are going to arrest every Ugandan for criticising them at every point."

The sentence has raised concerns about the limits of freedom of expression in Uganda and the government's approach to criticism.

Don’t abuse or insult Tinubu, Osinbajo warns

Legit.ng earlier reported that as the race gets tougher, jostling for the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential ticket gets stronger ahead of the forthcoming general election.

Recently, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, (SAN), warned his supporters against insulting or abusing APC National Leader and former Governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng