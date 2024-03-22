At least 23 soldiers lost their lives in a terrorist ambush in the western region of Niger Republic

The incident occurred during a military operation near the borders of Burkina Faso and Mali

According to the defence ministry, approximately 30 terrorists were eliminated in the counterattack

Niger Republic has confirmed that 23 of its military personnel lost their lives in a terrorist attack near the borders with Burkina Faso and Mali, an area frequently targeted by jihadist groups.

The country is currently under the control of military authorities who took over in a coup last July, citing deteriorating security conditions as the reason for their intervention.

However, despite their efforts, the threat of jihadist violence, ongoing for nearly a decade, persists.

The recent incident occurred as Nigerien soldiers were conducting a security operation in Tillaberi, situated in the region where the borders of the three countries intersect, spanning Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the defence ministry's announcement on Thursday.

The Niger government said “about 30 terrorists had been neutralised”.

The ministry said the army raids were “designed to reassure local people” who were being targeted by armed groups engaged in “murders, extortion and cattle rustling”, the ministry said.

Over a hundred militants launched an assault on the military base situated between Teguey and Bankilare, employing improvised explosive devices and suicide vehicles, according to reports.

Alongside the tragic loss of 23 soldiers, 17 others sustained injuries in the attack.

Previous attacks in borderline areas

The Tillaberi region, situated on the borders of Burkina Faso and Mali, has been grappling with jihadist violence despite significant efforts by anti-jihadist forces.

Various factions affiliated with Al-Qaeda and Islamic State have been active in the area since 2017.

In a recent incident in January, 22 civilians lost their lives in an attack on the village of Motogatta, located approximately 100 kilometres north of Niamey, the capital of Niger.

Niger, one of the world's most impoverished nations, had been a vital ally of the West in the fight against jihadists in the Sahel region. However, following a military coup, the new leadership expelled French forces, which had been aiding in counterterrorism efforts.

Instead, like its neighbouring countries Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger has opted to foster closer ties with Russia.

