N'Djamena, Chad - Yaya Dillo Djérou, an opposition leader in Chad, has been killed during a shootout with security forces.

As reported by the BBC on Thursday, February 29, officials confirmed Dillo's death.

Dillo's death comes after the government blamed him for a deadly attack on the country's security agency. He denied the accusation.

Legit.ng understands that Dillo was expected to contest in national elections in May 2024.

On Wednesday, February 28, heavy gunfire was heard near his (Dillo's) party's headquarters in the capital, N'Djamena. Nova News described Wednesday's incident as an attempted coup d'état.

Images that circulated on social media show a massive presence of military forces in the streets of the capital, as well as armoured vehicles and tanks.

Dillo is a vocal opponent of his cousin, President Mahamat Déby, who has been in power since 2021.

Abderaman Koulamallah, the Chadian communications minister, told AFP that the primary intention was not to kill Dillo.

He said:

“He didn’t want to surrender and fired on law enforcement."

See the photos and video of the aftermath of the attack below as shared on social media by West African news personalities:

