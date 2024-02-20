An emerging report has confirmed the demise of three leaders of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP)

It was gathered that the three leaders were killed following an attack by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) airstrike

The three leaders of ISWAP were identified as Abacha, Bakura, and Babangida, hailing from the Jibularam area of Borno state, were recognised

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Military airstrikes have purportedly resulted in the deaths of three leaders belonging to the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), as reported by Zagazola Makama, a publication specialising in counter-insurgency in the Lake Chad area.

The strikes allegedly claimed the lives of 22 other insurgents as the operation reportedly occurred on Sunday in Arinna Woje village in the Marte Local Government Area of Borno state.

Nigerian air troops have decimated 3 ISWAP leaders in a recent operation. Photo Credit: Audu Marte

Source: Getty Images

Attack on ISWAP leaders

According to a report, the air segment of Operation Hadin Kai launched a comprehensive and forceful attack on the terrorists' shelter.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The source identified three leaders, Abacha, Bakura, and Babangida, from the Jibularam region in Borno.

On Monday, the bodies of ISWAP fighters were found and laid to rest, with several members of the insurgent faction present at the burial.

As reported by The Cable, the people present included Amirul Fiye, Abu Hamza, Khaid of Tumbumma, Abu Nazir, Abu Rijal, and the Khaid of Koloram, among others.

In a recent development, soldiers from Operation Hadin Kai allegedly eliminated 11 ISWAP militants and dismantled 25 terrorist camps in both the Sambisa forest and the Timbuktu Triangle in Borno.

This development further shows the commitment of the Nigerian Armed Forces to eliminate terrorism in the northeastern region of Nigeria.

Military airstrike kills several terrorists in Kaduna

In another development, the Nigerian Air Force conducted airstrikes on bandits in Kaduna state, resulting in the death of numerous criminals as the operation against them continues.

The military reported that the militants were spotted travelling in a group of approximately 15 motorcycles.

The recent attack focused on the Kwiga-Kampamin Doka area of Birnin Gwari local government, where the bandits have established camps.

Source: Legit.ng