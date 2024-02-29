Serious questions are now being asked of Pogba’s future. The former Manchester United star is tied to a contract in Turin until 2025. That deal could now be terminated, although Pogba is ready to appeal his sanction by taking the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

According to Sky in Italy, Pogba will appeal against this decision to the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) in Lausanne. Should Pogba take the ruling to CAS to judge, WADA will appeal against that. A final judgment could end up at the Swiss courts.

Pogba reveals next move after suspension Photo Credit: Paul Pogba

Source: Getty Images

Source: Legit.ng