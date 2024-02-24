President Bola Tinubu-led Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) has lifted the economic sanctions on one of its members, Niger Republic.

The decision was reportedly made at the meeting of the West African bloc leaders on Sunday, February 24, citing humanitarian concerns.

The sanctions were imposed following military coups in the countries.

Three economic sanctions lifted are:

The closure of borders, including land and air, between the Niger Republic and ECOWAS has been suspended. The no-flight zone of all the commercial flights to and fro the Niger Republic instituted by ECOWAS has also been lifted. Also, all commercial and financial transactions between the ECOWAS member and Niger Republic have been suspended. The West African bloc also suspended the freezing of all service transactions as well as energy transactions were lifted. It also lifted the freezing of the Niger Republic assets in all ECOWAS central banks Accounts of all Niger Republic's state enterprises and parastatals in commercial banks have also been lifted. The suspension of the neighbouring country from all financial assistance and transactions with financial institutions were also cancelled. The bloc also listed the travel bans on military officials and their families involved in the coup, as well as those who accepted to take positions under the military government

The NTA, in another tweet, said the actions on the Niger Republic and others were lifted "to maintain negotiation and dialogue with Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger on intention to leave ECOWAS."

