Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has warned that African leaders would experience more military coups in the shortest period.

In an over three-minute video posted on his Twitter page on Friday, September 1, the cleric disclosed that two countries of the Economic Community of West African State, Cameroun and Togo, would soon experience military coups.

List of African countries that should expect a coup soon

He further prophesized that another country in Central Africa, Equatorial Guinea, should also be expecting a military takeover from its army.

His revelations are coming barely 72 hours after some military officers announced the taking over of power in Gabon, a Central African country.

On Wednesday, August 30, the coup plotters in Gabon nullified the recently concluded election, shut down the country's borders and closed all state institutions while announcing the taking over of power from the democratic government.

Why military strikes in some African countries

The Gabon coup came barely a month after the army ousted President Mohamed Bazoum of the Niger Republic. This development was received with stiff restrictions from the ECOWAS neighbours, particularly from Nigeria.

However, in his latest series of prophecies, Primate Ayodele predicted that more of the could should be expected in the Black continent and that there is nothing anyone can do about it.

The cleric also alleged that the president of Togo was planning to change the country's constitution to make himself the life president in the country, but said this would only lead to revolution and the military would seize the opportunity to take overIf.

