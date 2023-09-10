New Delhi, India - President Bola Tinubu has maintained that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has not ruled out the option of using force to restore democratic government in the Niger Republic.

The president, the chairman of the West African bloc, disclosed that ECOWAS has been exploring every diplomatic option in restoring civilian rule in the neighbouring country and expressed optimism that the bloc would not have to resort to force.

President Tinubu speaks on ECOWAS move against Niger Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng