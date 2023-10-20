The Niger's military junta has said ousted President Mohamed Bazoum tried to escape the country and fly to Nigeria

Amadou Abdramane, the spokesperson of the coup leaders, said the detained President planned to escape through the northern part of Niamey, the country's capital

Abdramane added that he already arranged two helicopters to fly him to Nigeria

Niamey, Niger - The military leaders in Niger Republic have disclosed how the dethroned and detained President Mohamed Bazoum and his family attempted to escape their current house arrest.

According to the BBC Pidgin, the junta leader, in a broadcast, alleged President Bazoum and his family had concluded plans to escape from the presidential palace by car road on Monday morning, October 16, at 3 a.m.

The junta stated this on Thursday, October 19.

Niger: How President Bazoum tried to escape from detention

The military authority alleged that he planned to travel by road through the northern outskirt of Niamey, the Niger's capital.

The junta also claimed two helicopters belonging to an undisclosed foreign power were there to take them to Nigeria.

Amadou Abdramane, the spokesperson of the military government, said:

“At around three in the morning, the ousted president Mohamed Bazoum and his family, his two cooks and two security elements, tried to escape his detention.”

Coup leaders announce halt of escape attempt of President Bazoum

The junta disclosed that the escape attempt had been foiled, and added that the main suspect and his accomplice had been arrested.

He said the initial plan was that the ousted President would hide in a corner in Niamey while he would be picked and flown to Nigeria.

The military authority congratulated the Nigerien army and announced an investigation had been launched into the incident.

