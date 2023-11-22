Some concerned parliamentarians of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament have urged President Bola Tinubu and other member states to lift the sanctions placed on the Niger Republic.

This appeal was made on Tuesday, November 22, by Senator Ali Ndume (Nigeria), Hon. Djibo Ali Amadou (Niger Rep), Hon. Issa Salifou (Benin), Hon Abdullahi Balarabe Salame (Sokoto) and other legislators of the ECOWAS parliament from other members states.

The ECOWAS Parliament resumed its 2nd ordinary session on Wednesday, November 22. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

Addressing journalists shortly after the opening ceremony of the 2nd ordinary session of the ECOWAS parliament attended by Legit.ng in Abuja, Senator Ndume said neighbouring Nigeria states are bearing the cost of the damage triggered by these sanctions.

Recall that in July, the Head of State in ECOWAS imposed these sanctions in response to the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum by military officers, specifically led by former Presidential Guard Commander General Abdourahamane Tchiani.

In an appeal to ECOWAS, Senator Ndume said:

“Children and women have been exposed to untold hardship. No meaningful progress has been made in resolving this issue.

"We are appealing to ECOWAS states to lift the sanction and open the closed border between Niger and Nigeria because it is the poor that are suffering. Let me say this is a collective decision by concerned citizens."

Coup d'état: ECOWAS court demands immediate action to combat military incursions

Meanwhile, at the opening of the 2nd ordinary session of the parliament, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, the President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, pleaded for immediate action to tackle the increasing prevalence of military involvement in politics across West Africa.

Delivering a message, Justice Asante voiced apprehension regarding the detrimental effects of these political intrusions on democracy and stability in the area.

He said:

“These incursions not only demonstrate a deficiency in our democratic culture but should challenge us to reflect on the trajectory of our democracy and ascertain whether it is imbued with the efficacy and capacity to deliver good governance that satisfy the socio-economic needs of our people.”

Justice Amoako Asante called upon the ECOWAS Parliament to address this pressing concern, emphasising the need for reforms to enhance democratic processes throughout the region.

He urged the Parliament to collaborate with national counterparts to ensure the effective implementation of its decisions, fostering a robust legal framework and a commitment to human rights.

