President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is reportedly seeking a nine-month transition period in Niger Republic

The ECOWAS chairman suggested the transition period in Niger Republic following the coup in the country

President Tinubu said the Niger Republic could replicate retired General Abdulsalami Abubakar's model if the coup leaders were sincere

FCT, Abuja - The chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has hinted at supporting a nine-month transition period in Niger Republic following the unprecedented coup that deposed President Mohammed Bazoum.

As reported by Premium Times, President Tinubu stated this during his meeting with the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

Tinubu wants a 9-month transition period in Niger Republic after the coup. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu wants 9-month transition period in Niger

The presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale, in a press release, said:

“President Tinubu noted that Nigeria, under General Abdulsalami Abubakar, instituted a nine-month transition programme in 1998, and it proved very successful, leading the country into a new era of democratic governance.”

Tinubu said he saw no reason why the General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) model could not be replicated in the Niger Republic if the coup leaders were sincere.

This indicates that ECOWAS may amend its demands if the junta reduces the proposed three-year transition.

AU calls for fresh elections in Gabon

Meanwhile, the African Union has suspended Gabon following the Wednesday, August 30 coup that ousted President Ali Bongo from power.

The continental union called for:

“...the immediate restoration of constitutional order through the conduct of free, fair, credible and transparent elections that would be observed by the AU Election Observer Mission and the concerned region.”

The AU also noted that it was important for member states to address the root causes of coups returning to the continent.

“…the need for Member States to comprehensively address the structural root causes of and conditions that facilitate unconstitutional changes of government.”

Niger Republic military leaders declared terrorists

Legit.ng reported that the President of Côte d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, has labelled the coup plotters of the Republic of Niger as terrorists.

The 81-year-old Ivorian leader made this known at the 2nd ECOWAS extraordinary summit in Abuja, Nigeria, on Thursday, August 10.

Speaking on the declaration of the standby forces deployed to Niger, Ouattara revealed that it was a collective decision necessary to help end military rule in Niger.

Tinubu's approved delegation reaches major agreement

The military junta in the Niger Republic has reportedly opened for dialogue with the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS).

The development was the first that the coup leaders would signal a talk with the regional bloc.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Sheik Bala Lau, the leader of the Islamic scholars from Nigeria who had visited the Niger Republic under the authority of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and was shared by Dada Olusegun, the special adviser to the president on social media.

