The military junta in the Niger Republic have been reported to have agreed to dialogue with ECOWAS led by President Bola Tinubu

This came after a group of Islamic scholars in Nigeria met with the junta leader on Saturday in Niamey, Nigerien capital

The meeting came after several sanctions from ECOWAS on Niger, the coup plotters as well as their supporters

FCT, Abuja - The military junta in the Niger Republic has reportedly opened for dialogue with the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS). The development was the first of its kind that the coup leaders would signal a talk with the regional bloc.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Sheik Bala Lau, the leader of the Islamic scholars from Nigeria who had visited the Niger Republic under the authority of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and was shared by Dada Olusegun, the special adviser to the president on social media.

Recall that ECOWAS had imposed sanctions on Niger, adding that the use of force was not out of the options if the military junta did not reverse the coup. Last week, a joint team of ECOWAS, the United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU) were rejected by the coup leaders in Niamey, the Niger Republic.

But the Junta was reported to have opened its door for negotiation following the influential Islamic scholars from Nigeria met with them, adding that they were ready for talks with the West African bloc.

At the meeting with the Islamic leaders was the military junta leader, General Abdourahmane Tchiani and the prime minister appointed by the junta, Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine.

The statement reads in part:

"We believe that war is an ill wind that will not blow any good and that peaceful resolution should prevail."

Source: Legit.ng