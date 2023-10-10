African countries have reacted differently following the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group, Hamas.

While some have called for peace and dialogue, others have openly expressed their support for either Israel or Palestine.

In a tweet shared by a West African journalist, Yusuf Akinpele, @AkinpeluYusuph, he listed the African countries according to their stand.

List of African countries calling for peace talk

Nigeria

Egypt

Kenya

Ghana

Morocco

Senegal

Tanzania

Uganda

African countries supporting Palestine

Algeria

Sudan

Tunisia

South Africa

Djibouti

African countries supporting Israel

DR Congo

Zambia

