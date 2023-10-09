Femi Fani-Kayode, the former minister of aviation, has predicted that the recent offensive by the Israelis in Gaza and Palestinians could lead to World War III

The APC chieftain maintains that the Israeli army could also launch an offensive attack on Southern Lebanon and occupy it

Fani-Kayode, popularly referred to as FFK, added that Israel may launch an attack on Iran for their support for Hamas and could escalate to Arab nations

Femi Fani-Kayode, the former minister of Aviation and a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has predicted a possible breakout of World War III with the recent attack by Israel on Gaza and the Palestinian populace.

Fani-Kayode, popularly referred to as FFK, also predicted that the Israeli military might launch an offensive attack on Lebanon and Iran to expand its occupation.

"14 Steps to World War III": FFK Reveals 2 Countries Israel May Attack After Palestine Photo Credit: Femi Fani-Kayode

Source: Twitter

14 Moves that could lead to World War III

The former minister tweeted:

"1. Hamas attacks Israel in a savage and brutal manner, killing thousands of Israeli civilians.

"2. Israel declares war on Hamas, flattens and occupies Gaza and kills thousands of terrorists and innocent Palestinian women and children.

"3. Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad fire rockets into Israel in solidarity with Hamas.

"4. Israel launches a devastating counterattack against Hezbollah and unleashes a brutal and vicious ground offensive in Southern Lebanon and occupies it.

"5. Israel launches air strikes against Iran for consistently providing 70% of funding and lethal weapons to Hamas and for consistently providing 90% of funding and lethal weapons to Hezbollah.

"6. Iran hits back with air strikes and the declaration of war against Israel.

"7. The Arab world declares an Intifada against Israel and declares war against her.

"8. America, the EU, the UK, Australia, Canada, India and their allies stand with Israel.

"9. Russia, China, North Korea, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan, the Arab world and their allies stand with Hamas, Hezbollah, the Palestinians and Iran.

"10. The war in Ukraine gets even worse as Russia crushes the Ukrainian forces and takes more territory.

"11. NATO finally jumps into the fray in the Ukraine and Europe is plunged into total war with the use of tactical nuclear weapons.

"12. China, Iran, North Korea, the Arab world and their allies side with Russia whilst America, NATO, the EU, the UK, Canada, Australia and their allies side with Ukraine.

"13. China invades and occupies Taiwan making good their threat and claim on the island and asserts her power in the South China sea.

"14. America responds and all hell breaks loose on earth."

Source: Legit.ng