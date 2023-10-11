Nigeria's former foreign minister, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, has explained that Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, was pushing for World War III

Akinyemi, in an interview, said the Israeli leader was trying to do that by pitching the United States against Iran

Israel on Sunday declared war on Palestine following an unprecedented attack by the Palestinian armed group Hamas on its land

Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, the former Nigeria's foreign minister, has alleged that Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, was pushing for World War III.

According to Daily Trust, the former minister disclosed this when he appeared in an interview on ARISE TV on Tuesday, October 10.

Professor Akinyemi reveals how Israel was pushing for World War III Photo Credit: Benjami Netanyahu

Source: Twitter

Thousands of lives have been lost in the ongoing Israeli-Palestine war, and millions of people have been displaced. The war is rooted in a colonial act carried out a century ago.

On Sunday, October 8, Israel declared war on the Gaza Strip following an unprecedented attack by the armed group Hamas. The world has sharply shifted its eye on what would come next.

But in his reaction, the Nigerian former minister and professor of political science said that the Israeli Prime Minister, Netanyahu, was planning to use the war between Israel and Hamas to ignite World War III by pitching the United States against Iran.

Nigeria's ex-foreign minister speaks on World War III

Professor Akinyemi explained that:

“Netanyahu is trying to actually start a third world war by pushing America into a confrontation with Iran in this war if he could only succeed. And that is his plan to get America and Iran into a direct military confrontation, then, God help all of us.

