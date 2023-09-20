Rwanda's President Paul Kagame has declared his intention to run for a fourth term in the 2024 presidential election.

Kagame stated this during an interview with the French-language magazine Jeune Afrique on Tuesday, September 19, BBC News reported

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame to run for 4th term Photo Credit:Paul Kagame

I will run for 4th term - Kagame

He said:

“Yes, I am indeed a candidate”

Kagame, who has been Rwandan president since 2000, said he doesn’t care about what the West thinks about his decision to run again.

"I'm sorry for the West, but what the West thinks is not my problem".

"I am happy with the confidence that the Rwandans have in me. I will always serve them, as much when I can."

