Nigerians, most especially supporters of Peter Obi, have been asked to "pray" for the Labour Party presidential candidate

A Lagos-based cleric, Prophet David Kingleo Elijah, said Obi would be placed under house arrest

Obi is heading to the Supreme Court to 'seek justice' because 'INEC subverted the will of Nigerians'

FCT, Abuja - Pastor David Elijah, the spiritual leader of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, has prophesied that Peter Obi will be arrested by authorities on trumped-up charges.

Prophet Elijah, in a recent message via his official YouTube page, Possibility TV, asked Nigerians to pray for the presidential hopeful.

Pastor David Elijah gives Peter Obi an advance warning. Photo credits: Prophet Dr. David Kingleo Elijah, Mr. Peter Obi

“Pray for Peter Obi”: Cleric

He said God revealed to him that Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 2023 general election, would be kept as a prisoner in his own house.

His words:

“House arrest is an issue. You must pray for your brother, pray for your candidate, Peter Obi. Because I don’t know, what is this house arrest all about? What’s the offence? I don’t know. My own is to pray for unity; pray for peace. But I am seeing things.

“In the realm of the spirit, what I am seeing is what is called house arrest.”

“I saw handcuffs in Obi's hands”: Bamidele

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Elijah Bamidele Ilukholor of the Christ House of Prayer and Deliverance Ministry, Lagos, said he saw a vision of Obi in handcuffs.

Speaking to his congregation recently, Prophet Bamidele counseled Obi to be extremely careful because he might end up in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja. According to him, “I saw it very clearly”.

Obi laments about Nigeria

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that Obi lamented that Nigeria is “gradually becoming a lawless nation”.

The 62-year-old said Nigeria is “gradually losing one of the biggest intangible assets that make a nation strong, which is respect for the rule of law”.

The LP chieftain bemoaned that Nigeria “has continued to swing dangerously away from the boundaries of true democracy”.

Source: Legit.ng