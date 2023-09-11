Rabat, Morocco - An emerging report has confirmed that the death toll in the Morroco earthquake disaster has risen to 2,497.

The Morrocan minister of interior, Abdelouafi Laftit, made this development known on Monday, September 11.

A powerful earthquake that shook Morocco late September 8 killed more than 600 people. Photo credit: FADEL SENNA/AFP

Source: Getty Images

As reported by BBC Africa, this is up from the previous figure of 2,122.

It was also gathered that 2,476 people were injured, which has risen from 2,400 wounded persons.

Source: Legit.ng