Breaking: Death Toll in Morocco Earthquake Rises to 2,497
Rabat, Morocco - An emerging report has confirmed that the death toll in the Morroco earthquake disaster has risen to 2,497.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
The Morrocan minister of interior, Abdelouafi Laftit, made this development known on Monday, September 11.
As reported by BBC Africa, this is up from the previous figure of 2,122.
It was also gathered that 2,476 people were injured, which has risen from 2,400 wounded persons.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Source: Legit.ng