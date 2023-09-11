Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu wants to personally settle the flight issues between the United Arab Emirates and Nigeria to meet with the country's leaders

The president arrived in the Middle East country on Sunday, September 10, after exiting the G20 summit in India

Tinubu and the minister of aviation, Festus Keyamo will hold talks with the UAE on Monday evening, September 12

Abu Dhabi - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Monday, September 12, meet with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 5: 00 p.m. UAE time, as part of his move to personally address specific salient issues between Nigeria and the Middle-East country, Legit reported.

Tinubu will meet UAE leaders today, to settle issues relating to flight suspension and visa ban.

Source: Twitter

The Presidency confirmed the development on Monday morning, in a post shared on its X page (formerly Twitter) accompanied by pictures.

"Photo News: President Bola Tinubu @officialABAT Arrives Abu Dhabi for Diplomatic Talks with UAE Leadership," the presidency tweeted.

Also, the minister for Aviation and Aerospace Management, Festus Keyamo, had on Sunday night, September 10, travelled to UAE, to meet with Tinubu, who had a stopover after exiting the G20 summit in India.

Keyamo confirmed that officials of the two countries will meet by 5:00 pm today via a post by NTA News, reposted on his X page, (formerly known as Twitter).

Tinubu to intervene to resolve UAE, Nigeria disagreement

Earlier, Tinubu ordered a quick resolution of disagreements between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates government.

Tinubu has also expressed his desire to personally intervene in the dispute as he wants quick resolutions.

Legit had earlier reported that the United Arab Emirates stopped issuing visas to Nigerians in 2022, while Emirates suspended flights due to an inability to repatriate funds.

