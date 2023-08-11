The Niger Republic coup plotters led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani have been declared terrorists by President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoired’Ivoire

FCT, Abuja - The President of Côte d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, has labelled the coup plotters of the Republic of Niger as terrorists.

As reported by Daily Trust, the 81-year-old Ivorian leader made this known at the 2nd ECOWAS extraordinary summit in Abuja, Nigeria, on Thursday, August 10.

President Alassane Ouattara said the fight against military rule in Niger is not Nigeria's fight alone. Photo Credit: Horacio Villalobos

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on the declaration of the standby forces deployed to Niger, Ouattara revealed that it was a collective decision necessary to help end military rule in Niger.

Fight against Niger military coupists isn't Nigeria's alone - Ouattara

He stated that the fight against military rule in Niger is not Nigeria’s fight alone, noting that all the member states of ECOWAS are entirely behind Nigeria.

The Ivorian President noted that all available dialogue mechanisms had been exhausted to reach an understanding with the Niger military leaders.

He said:

“ECOWAS cannot accept this. This is not a matter of Nigeria against Niger. Not at all,” he said.

“The decision that we have made — and I hope that it will be implemented immediately — is a decision of ECOWAS.”

“I personally consider this as a terrorist act and we cannot let this continue. We have to act.”

Cote d’Ivoire backs ECOWAS

He said Cote d’Ivoire's position is solidified and would not condone or support military rule in any of the member states of ECOWAS.

The 81-year-old said the military juntas in Niger ought to be in their military base and not interfering with governance.

He added:

“The decision of Cote d’Ivoire, which has been endorsed by all of the Heads of State and that we have been able to tell these putschists, is that their place is in the barracks.”

Meanwhile, ECOWAS has warned private military contractor Wagner Group not to violate human rights in the Niger Republic.

The sub-regional association said it would hold Russia responsible should Wagner commit any human rights offence.

ECOWAS added that it does not want private military companies interfering in the conflict in the region.

Source: Legit.ng