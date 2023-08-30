Libreville, Gabon -The coup plotters in Gabon have arrested one of the sons of Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba.

As reported by Daily Trust, the Bongo’s son was arrested for “treason”.

Military junta arrests deposed Gabonese President Bongo's son Photo Credit: Itz Ode

Source: Facebook

The military announced on national television the successful takeover of the government from Bongo on Wednesday, August, 30.

“President Ali Bongo is under house arrest, surrounded by his family and doctors.”

'I can't find my wife and son, Bongo

Bongo said he had been arrested and isolated from his son and wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He explained that his son and wife are separated from him in another place.

the deposed Gabonese President stated this in the video shared by a journalist, Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala @StanysBujakera on Twitter.

Army takes over power in Gabon after election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the military has again staged a coup in another African country, Gabon, as army officers appeared on national television and announced the takeover from the democratic government.

The coup leader annulled the outcome of Saturday's election, where the incumbent President, Ali Bongo, was declared re-elected and winner of the poll.

According to the electoral commission, Bongo won under two-thirds of the total votes cast, but the opposition has argued that the poll was fraudulent.

“Make noise, I’ve been arrested”: Bongo cries out

The ousted Gabonese President, Ali Bongo, has cried out for help from detention, begging his friends to "make noise" after he was deposed through a military coup.

64-year-old Bongo, who succeeded his late father, Omar, in 2009, stated this in a 51-second viral video.

Ali Bongo under house arrest

The army in Gabon has disclosed that the ousted President of the country, Ali Bongo Ondimba, is under house arrest.

The military, in an update on on Wednesday, August 30, also announced that Ondimba's son has been arrested for alleged treason.

Source: Legit.ng