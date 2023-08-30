President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep concerns about the contagious autocracy spreading across Africa

Reacting to the coup in Gabon on Wednesday, August 30, Tinubu said his administration is ready to work with other heads of state in Africa for a lasting solution

Some military officers in Gabon had earlier announced take over of the country while they closed the country's borders and suspended activities in state institutions

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has described the latest coup d'état in the African continent as a "contagious autocracy" taking over the country.

According to Premium Times, the president expressed his readiness to work with other heads of state in the African continent to defend democracy and uphold the rule of law.

President Tinubu condemns Niger coup Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

President Tinubu reacts to military coup in Gabon

Tinubu spoke in his first response to the coup in Gabon on Wednesday, August 30, in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, some senior army officers in Gabon took over power in the country. They alleged that the election conducted in the country over the weekend was not credible.

President Tinubu expresses readiness to work with African leaders to stop coup

Ngelale said President Tinubu is “watching closely with deep concern" about the socio-political stability in the central African country.

The president then lamented:

"The seeming autocratic contention apparently spreading across different regions of our beloved continent.”

Tinubu is the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a regional bloc that has been making efforts to reverse the coup in the Niger Republic.

The Nigerian president has also been reluctant to order the use of force according to the ECOWAS heads of government agreement to restore constitutional government in Niger.

Source: Legit.ng