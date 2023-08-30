Nigerian leader, President Bola Tinubu has expressed his deep concern over the political situation in Gabon and the socio-political stability in that country

Tinubu noted that the rule of law and a faithful recourse to the constitutional resolution of electoral disputes must not be allowed to perish in Africa

Meanwhile, Tinubu’s reaction came hours after a group of Gabonese military officers put an end to the current regime” and cancelled an election that President Ali Bongo Ondimba won

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a swift reaction to the military takeover in Gabon, is currently on the phone with Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau about the possible way forward.

President Bola Tinubu and Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau, seek the way forward over a coup in Gabon. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, @JustinTrudeau

The presidency confirmed this development through a statement issued on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, NTA News reported.

The presidency in a statement, noted that Tinubu is working closely with other Heads of States in the African Union towards a comprehensive consensus on the next steps forward.

This is coming a few hours after Tinubu condemned the military action in Gabon while noting that the rule of law must not perish in Africa, a report by Channels TV confirmed.

The special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, while speaking with State House correspondents, expressed Tinubu’s belief that “the rule of law and a faithful recourse to constitutional resolutions and instruments of electoral dispute resolution must not at any time be allowed to perish from our great continent”.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is watching developments in Gabon very closely with deep concern for the country’s sociopolitical stability and the seeming autocratic contagion apparently spreading across different regions of our beloved continent,” Ngelale said.

