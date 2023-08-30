The Gabon coup leaders have disclosed that President Ali Bongo is currently under house arrest after he was toppled on Wednesday morning

According to the military leader, the son of the dethroned president has also been arrested for committing treason

The military nullified the recent election in the country, in which Bongo was declared the winner and re-elected for the third term

Libreville, Gabon - The army that took over power in Gabon on Wednesday, August 30, has disclosed that the ousted President of the country, Ali Bongo Ondimba, is under house arrest and his son arrested for treason.

According to France24, the military leaders made this known on national television after announcing that they were “putting an end to the current regime”.

Gabon army says President Bongo under house arrest Photo Credit: BBC

Source: Facebook

The coup leader annulled the outcome of Saturday's election, where the incumbent President, Ali Bongo, was declared re-elected and winner of the poll.

According to the electoral commission, Bongo won under two-thirds of the total votes cast, but the opposition has argued that the poll was fraudulent.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How the military ends Bongo's family 53-year rule in Gabon

The development would end the 53-year hold on power by the family of Bongo in Gabon.

In a broadcast on Wednesday morning, August 30, the military officers announced the cancellation of the election they considered not credible,

The senior army officers also announced that all state institutions have been dissolved and the country's borders have been closed.

According to the senior officers, they represented all the country's security and defence forces.

Why military took over power in Gabon

One of the 12 senior military officers who spoke on behalf of the "Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions", said:

"We have decided to defend peace by ending the current regime."

The election was said to be barren of international observers while the government of Bongo suspended foreign broadcasts, cut off internet service and imposed night-time curfew across the country.

The decision of the overthrown government was informed by the concerns about the election on the position of transparency during the electoral process.

Source: Legit.ng