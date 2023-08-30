Libreville, Gabon - The military finally took over power from President Ali Ben Bongo in Gabon after a failed attempt in 2019.

The coup d'etat in Gabon is coming about 6 weeks after the military junta in the Niger Republic ousted President Mohamed Bazoum from office.

Here are five interesting facts to know about Gabon:

A failed military coup in 2019

As reported by Aljazeera, there was a failed military coup in 2019 when Lieutenant Kelly Ondo Obiang, announced the seizure of power through national media.

Obiang identified himself as deputy commander of the Republican Guard and president of the Patriotic Youth Movement of the Gabonese Defense and Security Forces.

Bongo family has ruled for 47 years

The Bongo family has been in power for almost half a century since 1967,

Omar Bongo ruled for 42 years from 1967 until his death in 2009.

His son, Ali succeeded his father when he died in 2009 and he has been in power until the recent coup.

7 year term

According to Britannica, under the newly amended constitutional in Gabon, the president, who is head of state, serves a seven-year term in Gabon.

The president in Gabon is powerful and can exercise his/her power/authority by dissolving the National Assembly and postpone legislation.

Independent

Gabon, a country along the Atlantic coast of Central Africa, got independent from France on August 17, 1960 and has about 2.4m population.

Borders

Gabon shares borders with four fellow African countries - Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon to the north, the Republic of the Congo to the east and south and the islands of Sao Tome and Principe off the coast.

