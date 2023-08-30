A group of senior Gabonese military officers appeared on television in the early hours of Wednesday to announce the suspension of elections and the closing of borders

This is shortly after the election commission said President Ali Bongo Ondimba had won a third term

A geopolitical analyst, Tara O’Connor, has reacted to the situation in Gabon and spoke on why a military intervention by France may not happen

Libreville, Gabon - Tara O’Connor, the executive director of Africa Risk Consulting on Wednesday, August 30, said France is unlikely to send its military to intervene in coup-hit Gabon, its former colony.

O’Connor told Al Jazeera that the military takeover in Gabon was "opportunistic", following the military coups that have happened in Mali, Burkina Faso, and recently, Niger.

In the past, France would have intervened in its former colony, Tara O’Connor, executive director of Africa Risk Consulting, says. Photo credits: Emmanuel Macron, Ali Bongo Ondimba

Gabon: ‘In the past France would've intervened’

She stated that dynastic politics are extremely unpopular across West Africa.

Her words:

“In the past, France would have intervened with its military. But France has modernised its foreign policy towards Africa and now would only intervene at the invitation of says ECOWAS or any of the regional bodies or the African Union."

