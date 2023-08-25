The Niger military junta has entered into an alliance with two neighbouring countries, Burkina Faso and Mali, who are also under military rule.

General Abdourahamane Tiani, the leader of the junta and the former chief of the brigade guard, overthrew his democratically elected boss, President Mohamed Bazoum, through a coup and detained him, DW Reported.

Niger forms military alliance with Burkina Faso, Mali Photo Credit: ECOWAS

Foreign ministers of the three countries made the announcement at a joint press conference in Niamey, the capital of the Niger Republic, on Friday, August 25.

The agreement between Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali

Tiani has agreed that armed forces from Burkina Faso and Mali can intervene in his country's territory in case of attack. This was disclosed by the foreign ministries of the three countries at a press conference on Thursday, August 23,

The agreement allowed the two military-governed countries to provide military assistance to the Niger Republic should in case of any military intervention against the coup leader, Tiani. There was the existence of similar agreement between Mali and Burkina Faso.

Part of the agreement was that the three countries will take joint action against the terrorist group threatening their countries and secure their borders.

After Tiani ousted Bazoum in July 26 coup, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has activated its standby force and threatened the use of force if peaceful negotiation did not restore democratic rule and constitutional order in the country.

