Reports have revealed that the standby ECOWAS military forces in Niger might launch an attack soon

This development was confirmed at the meeting of ECOWAS military chiefs in Accra, Ghana, on Friday, August 18

According to the ECOWAS military chiefs, the standby forces in the Niger Republic are ready to take orders if all means of dialogue fail

Ghana, Accra - The military chiefs of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have agreed on a deadline to launch an attack on the coupists in the Republic of Niger and the release of President Mohamed Bazoum, who is currently in captivity.

As reported by Aljazeera, the agreement was reached on Friday, August 18, with the motive that military intervention would be launched if all available diplomatic means failed.

The ECOWAS Military Chiefs said if all options of dialogue fail, there might be an invasion of the Niger Republic.

It was gathered that this development was revealed by one of the defence chiefs who chose to remain anonymous.

ECOWAS forces are waiting for orders - Commissioner

Meanwhile, at the closing stages of the military chiefs' meeting in Accra, Ghana, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Abdel-Fatau Musah revealed that the forces are just waiting for orders to launch an attack.

He said:

“We are ready to go any time the order is given,” ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Abdel-Fatau Musah said during the closing ceremony of a two-day meeting of West African army chiefs in Ghana’s capital, Accra.

“The D-day is also decided. We’ve already agreed and fine-tuned what will be required for the intervention.”

He, however, did not rule out the possibility of peace talks which are currently ongoing across the board in every wing of ECOWAS.

Musah reiterated that if dialogue fails, the standby forces of ECOWAS will be ready to launch an attack on the orders of the sub-regional government.

“Do not drag us to war”, Shehu Sani faults ECOWAS military power, sends words to President Tinubu, others

Meanwhile, a former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani, has sent a strong message to President Bola Tinubu and West African leaders.

In a Thursday evening post on his social media page, Sani urged President Tinubu and other leaders under ECOWAS not to drag Nigerians into war.

The former lawmaker noted that ECOWAS military action contradicts its earlier move using dialogue to negotiate with the juntas to restore peace in the West African country.

Source: Legit.ng