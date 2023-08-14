After the military took power in Niger, the coup plotters named former economy minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, as the country's new prime minister

The presidential guard ousted the democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, and suspended the constitution

In a twist, Zeine noted that the juntas could prevent ECOWAS sanctions imposed on Niger Republic

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Niger's new prime minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, has made a strong statement as he assumed leadership position.

Niger's new Prime Minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, has said the country can overcome ECOWAS sanctions. Photo credit: @Africanedgenews

Source: Twitter

In an interview released Monday, August 14, Zeine said Niger would be able to thwart sanctions imposed by the West African bloc ECOWAS in response to the coup, which happened on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Channels TV reported.

“We think that even though it is an unfair challenge that has been imposed on us, we should be able to overcome it. And we will overcome it,” Zeine, who was appointed by Niger’s military leaders, told German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

Zeine also expressed optimism about a visit by a Nigerian delegation and talks with ECOWAS and stressed the importance of Niger’s ties with Nigeria as well as the West African bloc.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch Zeine's interview below:

Niger coup: Reasons for a military takeover in Africa

The former senator representing Kaduna Central District, Shehu Sani, has highlighted five major reasons responsible for the military takeover of governments in Africa.

Speaking in an interview with NAN in Abuja, Sani, a former senator, frowned at what he considers the increasing re-emergence of juntas in Africa, especially in the West African sub-region.

He frowned at the takeover of democratic government by the juntas and the politics they play but maintained that they keep recurring because the conditions were being created for them to return.

Niger coup: Analyst reacts to threat to Bazoum's life

Jide Ojo, a veteran political analyst and columnist, has urged Nigeria’s president and chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, not to apply force in its quest to restore the constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

Ojo noted that the only solution available for Tinubu and other West African leaders at the moment is a diplomatic and political solution.

Source: Legit.ng