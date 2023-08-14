ECOWAS has kicked against the recent threat by the military junta in the Niger Republic to prosecute the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum

FCT, Abuja - The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has kicked against the threat by the military junta in the Niger Republic.

Reacting to the threat to prosecute overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum for treason, the West African bloc said the move by the coup leaders was against their recent comment to resolve the crisis peacefully.

Niger coup leaders to prosecute detained Niger President

On Sunday evening, August 13, the coup leaders said they had gathered enough evidence to prosecute Bazoum for “high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger.”

This move was based on the detained president's contact with nationals, foreign heads of state and officials of international organisations.

But on Monday, August 14, the ECOWAS, in a statement, said it received the threats “with stupefaction”.

ECOWAS reacts to Niger military junta to prosecute detained President Bazoum

The statement reads in part:

“It represents yet another form of provocation and contradicts the reported willingness of the military authorities in the Republic of Niger to restore constitutional order through peaceful means.”

The 63-year-old and his family have been held at ransom at the residence of the president's office after the coup, and international communities have been mounting concerns over the condition of the president.

ECOWAS has earlier slammed several sanctions on the coup leaders, while mounting pressure on the military junta to return power to the democratically elected government, adding that the use of force out of the options.

