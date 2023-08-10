With the world's focus on coup-hit Niger Republic, the Zambian police have arrested and charged one Brighton Mwanza, 25, for the offence of inciting mutiny

It is alleged that on July 30, 2023, Mwanza using his Twitter account, incited men and women in uniform to commit insurrection by referring to West African countries that have recently experienced coups d'état

Mwanza's tweet was deemed to have violated section 48(b) of the penal code act, chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia

Lusaka, Zambia - Police in the Southern African nation of Zambia have arrested and charged one Brighton Knox Mwanza for openly supporting a coup.

Authorities charged Mwanza, 25, with “inciting mutiny” after tweets asking for a Niger-style military coup went viral.

Police in Zambia have picked up and charged a young man for his tweet which appeared to support coup and encourage such in his own country. Photo credit: Salim Dawood/AFP

Niger coup: Youth arrested 'for inciting mutiny'

Police spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, told Byta FM Zambia that the suspect has been detained in custody and will appear in court soon.

The embattled youth had written:

“African countries are slowly liberating themselves, Chad, Burkina Faso, Niger etc... Soon Zambians will realize that Our Democracy is been used to exploit the ordinary Citizen.

“This is a wake-up call to our men & women in uniform, time to fight & Defend Mother Zambia is Now.”

The tweet, which was published on Sunday, July 30, has garnered over 198, 000 views as of the time of this report.

He posted a day earlier:

"A bag of Mielie meal k300+? Captain Solo wouldn't have let this slid (sic).

"We're getting soft as a nation and these politicians are taking us for granted."

Reacting to the development, CNN’s international correspondent, Larry Madowo, wrote on his known Twitter handle:

“Are other African governments scared of what happened in Niger?”

Legit.ng captures some other reactions on social media below:

@dennkariuki wrote on Twitter:

"Of course, they must be trembling whenever they see such "wokeness" and the overall agenda of taming exploitation. The ones scared the most are the ones who know the garbage they are feeding the electorates and the force of rebellion about to emerge."

@AmThePaul said:

"Even Ruto (Kenya's president) looked scared when giving that speech on Niger and he has valid reasons to fear."

@Endgen22 commented:

"On the flip side, in all this mutinys (sic), it's some kind of cold war East against West, therefore, Africans still remain under some form of hidden colonisation."

Niger junta unveils 21-man cabinet

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that this week, Niger’s new military junta took steps to entrench itself in power and rejected international efforts to mediate.

On the night of Wednesday, August 9, the new Nigerien Prime Minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, and the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) unveiled the composition of a government comprising 21 members.

