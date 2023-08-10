An International Civil Group has dragged President Bola Tinubu to ECOWAS court over planned military action against the Niger Republic

The group, Egalitarian Mission for Africa (EMA) said the planned military action is against the ECOWAS treaties

The plaintiff asked the ECOWAS Court of Justice to restrain President Tinubu from carrying out the planned military invasion of Niger

President Bola Ahmed Tínubu has been dragged before the Economic Community of West African (ECOWAS) Court of Justice over planned military action against the Niger Republic.

An International Civil Group, Egalitarian Mission for Africa (EMA), in the suit, marked ECW/CCJ/APP/3/23 instituted on its behalf by a Nigerian lawyer, Dr Oluwakayode Ajulo, asked the ECOWAS court to stop the planned military action against the Niger Republic over recent coup plot, Arise News reported.

Civil Group drags Tinubu to ECOWAS court over planned military invasion of Niger

Other plaintiffs in the matter are a former Director General of the Nigerian Institute of the Internal Affairs (NIIA), Professor Bola Akinterinwa and a Nigerian Northern Region lawyer, Hamza Nuhu Dantani.

ECOWAS court urged to stop Tinubu from invading Niger Republic with military

According to the Civil Group, the planned military action is illegal as it’s against the obligations in the ECOWAS treaties that prohibit aggression among member states.

They warned that military action may escalate the Niger crisis and lead to a breach of fundamental rights to life, amongst others.

The plaintiffs prayed the ECOWAS Court of Justice to issue a restraining order against any form of military action in the Niger Republic that may undermine the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the landlocked country.

Besides the Court action, the plaintiffs’ Counsel, Dr Ajulo wrote a strongly worded letter entitled “Notification of Pendency of case before the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice; Call For Strict Adherence To The Protocol of the Honourable Court of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice’ to President Tinubu.

Ajulo notified President Tinubu of the suit and the need to respect and obey the rule of law as well as to refrain from doing that will militate against the subject matter.

ECOWAS considers military intervention in Niger to restore Bezoum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said it may use military might to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic following the dramatic coup that ousted President Mohammad Bezoum from office.

ECOWAS also issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Nigerien military headed by General Abdourahamane Tchiani to reinstate Bazoum as President.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, made the announcement on Sunday, July 30, after an extraordinary meeting of leaders of ECOWAS member-states at the State House, Abuja.

