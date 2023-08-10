Human rights lawyer Femi Falana has urged ECOWAS to impose more sanctions on Niger Republic coup plotters

Falana said ECOWAS should drop the idea of military intervention in its approach to restoring democracy in Niger

The activist explained that the immediate cause of coups in the ECOWAS sub-region is the unconstitutional extension of presidents' tenure

The Chairman of the Alliance on Surviving Covid-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), Femi Falana, has revealed the immediate cause of military coups in the West Africa region.

Falana also urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to impose more sanctions on the coup plotters in Niger Republic as ECOWAS leaders plan to meet to address the crisis in the landlocked country on Thursday, August 10, TheCable reported.

Falana says unconstitutional tenure extension by presidents is the immediate cause of coups in West Africa. Photo Credits: Inibehe Effiong (Facebook)/Boureima/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Source: UGC

ASCAB called on ECOWAS to avoid military action against the Niger junta and consider ways to help end coups in the sub-region.

“Since the call for the diplomatic initiative by the security chiefs reflects the wishes of the people of West Africa, the Authority of the Heads of State and Government should jettison the military option and impose more sanctions with a view to isolating the military junta in Niger.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Immediate cause of coup in West Africa

Falana argued that the cause of unconstitutional change of governments and coups in the ECOWAS sun-region is the manipulation of constitutions and referenda by elected governments to extend the tenure of presidents.

“Until about three years ago, all the member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) were led by democratically elected governments. But, since some ECOWAS leaders decided to extend their tenure, there had been about nine successful and unsuccessful coups in West Africa."

Why people celebrate coup plotters

Falana added that the people troop to the streets to celebrate coup plotters because of the frustration with civilian governments as a result of the control of natural resources by former colonial masters.

The coalition said in accordance with article 21 (1) of the ECOWAS charter:

“...all peoples shall freely dispose of their wealth and natural resources. This right shall be exercised in the exclusive interest of the people. In no case shall a people be deprived of it.”

Coup D'état: Nigeria Orders Fresh Sanctions on Niger Republic, Details Emerge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Republic of Nigeria had ordered new financial sanctions on entities and individuals related to and connected with the coup plotters in Niger Republic.

The special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Affairs, Ajuri Ngelale, said through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the sanction was meted out on the coup plotters in the Niger Republic by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) heads of states.

Tension as Former Niger Rebel Leader Launches Group to Counter Coup Plotters

Tension is brewing in Niger Republic after former rebel leader and politician Rhissa Ag Boula launched a movement to counter coup plotters who ousted President Mohamed Bazoum from office.

In a statement, Boula said the group is called the Council of the Resistance for the Republic (CRR).

Requirement Tinubu Must Fulfill Before Declaring War Against Niger Republic, Femi Falana Reveals

Renowned human rights lawyer and activist Femi Falana revealed the legal requirements President Bola Tinubu must fulfil before declaring war against the Niger Republic to restore ousted President Mohamed Bazoum after the military coup.

Falana said Tinubu is required to seek the approval of the National Assembly (Senate and House of Reps) before embarking on a war against the military junta in Niger.

Source: Legit.ng