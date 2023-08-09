ECOWAS has slammed fresh sanctions on the Niger Republic following the expiration of the 7-day ultimatum

The new sanctions are financial sanctions placed through the Central Bank of Nigeria on the coup plotters in the Republic of Niger

Special adviser to the President on Media and Public Affairs, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known on Tuesday, August 8

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Republic of Nigeria has ordered new financial sanctions to be placed on entities and individuals related to and connected with the coup plotters in Niger Republic.

The special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Affairs, Ajuri Ngelale, said through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the sanction was meted out on the coup plotters in the Niger Republic by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) heads of states, Channels TV reported.

ECOWAS and Nigeria order more sanctions on the Niger Republic over the recent coup. Photo Credits: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP/ORTN - Télé Sahel/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Ngelale disclosed this during a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, August 8.

According to Premium Times, Ngelale added that the financial sanctions were the aftermath of the ECOWAS deadline given to the coup plotters in the Niger Republic.

“I can also report that following the expiration of the deadline of the ultimatum and standing on the preexisting consensus position of financial sanctions meted out on the military junta in Niger Republic by the bloc of ECOWAS Heads of State, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered an additional slew of financial sanctions through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on entities and individuals related to or involved with the military junta in Niger Republic.”

