Coup plotters in Niger Republic have announced the lift of the curfew imposed after taking power from ousted President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.

As reported by The Punch, the announcement was made and signed in a decree late Thursday, August 3, by coup leader Abdourahamane Tiani.

“The curfew imposed since July 26, 2023, is officially lifted as of today.”

