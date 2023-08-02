The military junta in the Niger Republic has reponed the country’s land borders and airspace borders

The junta, however, said Niger’s borders with neighbouring Benin and Nigeria, remained closed for the main time

The coup plotter also appointed new governors for the eight regions in the landlocked West African country

Niamey, Niger Republic - The new military government in Niger Republic issued fresh orders a week after a dramatic coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum from power.

The spokesman for the junta, said the country’s land borders and airspace with five neighbouring countries have been reopened, Vanguard reported.

Niger Coup: Military Govt reopens borders with 5 neighbouring countries. Photo Credit: ORTN-Télé Sahel/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The announcement was made on television on Tuesday evening, August 1.

He, however, said Niger’s borders with Benin and Nigeria, remained closed for the time being.

The coup plotter also appointed new governors for the country’s eight regions.

Source: Legit.ng