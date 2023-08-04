The Ambassador of Niger, Aichatou Boulama Kane, has insisted that her position stands and remains

While noting that she remains unshaken by the move of the coup leaders, Kane said she remains loyal to the detained President Mohamed Bazoum's government

Kane further noted that she refused the order of the coup leaders for her to give up her post and be replaced

Niger’s ambassador to France, Aichatou Boulama Kane, on Friday, August 4th, made a shocking statement regarding her position and her loyalty.

“I Remain Loyal to President Bazoum”, Niger Ambassador to France Insists Still in Post Despite Coup. Photo credit: @mohamedbazoum, @ECA_OFFICIAL

Source: Twitter

I stand with detained President Mohamed Bazoum, Niger's ambassador to France says

As reported by The Citizen, Kane in an interview, insisted she was still in her post despite the coup in the West African country, noting she remained loyal to detained President Mohamed Bazoum.

The ambassador, who has been in her job since July 2022, hinted that she rejected as “null and void” an order by the coup leaders to end her mandate as well as those of the Niger ambassadors to Nigeria, Togo and the United States, The Punch reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"I'm writing as a hostage": Ousted Niger President begs US, others

President Mohamed Bazoum, the ousted constitutional leader of the Republic of Niger, has cried out to the United States and the international community to come to the country's aid and restore constitutional order.

The Nigerien President, who was overthrown in a coup last week by a military junta, said he was "writing as a hostage" in an opinion article in the Washington Post.

The president also warned that the region could fall under the influence of Russia through the Wagner Group, which is already operating in the neighbouring countries.

Niger coup: Alleged deployment of troops fake news, DHQ

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Defence Headquarters (DHQ) denied the report that President Bola Tinubu has mobilised military action against the military junta in Niger.

The military authority in Nigeria said it was yet to receive any order to carry out military operations from the appropriate authority.

Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the acting director of defence information, said the Armed Forces of Nigeria would not carry out operations in members states of ECOWAS without an appropriate order.

Source: Legit.ng