Niger's democratically-elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, was detained by elite troops who declared they had taken power in the troubled West African nation

The presidential guard later announced that "all institutions" in the country would be suspended and the borders closed

Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea, Mali, and Sudan are some of the African nations currently under military rule

Niamey, Niger Republic - A video has emerged showing popular Ghanaian cleric, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, appearing to predict the coup d'état in Niger Republic.

On July 26, 2023, a coup d'état occurred in Niger, in which the country's presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum and presidential guard commander General Abdourahamane Tchiani proclaimed himself the leader of a new military junta, Al Jazeera reported.

After Niger soldiers succeeded in their coup, Apostle Attah disclosed he had predicted the incident. Photo credit: Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Larry Madowo

Coup d'état in Niger. Apostle Francis Amoako Attah warns of impending danger for Africa

Making a flashback to how he predicted the occurrence, Apostle Attah reposted the clip of his prophecy.

He was said to have issued the prophecy on May 30, 2021, while speaking to his congregation.

He said in the video:

“Mark my words, from today, 30th, to the next 10 years, the entire Africa would be headed by military.

“The next 10 years, if Africa decides to go the way it is going, the military would take over.”

Apostle Attah concluded:

“Once upon a time, Burkina Faso was in Sankara, Ghana was Upper Guinea, it is coming back.”

Primate Ayodele releases prophecy on Niger military coup

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, cautioned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against any military intervention in the Niger Republic.

Primate Ayodele warned regional bodies who have denounced the coup to stay away.

Mali, Burkina Faso send strong warning to France, others over alleged planned military intervention in Niger

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in a move considered a tactical way to protect the recent regime change in Niger, Mali’s military Junta said on Monday, July 31, that they stand to support the coup leaders in Niamey.

According to Mali, it stands with Burkina Faso to defend the Niger Republic.

