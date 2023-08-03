Nigeria's Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has denied the report that President Bola Tinubu has mobilised military action against the military junta in Niger

The military authority in Nigeria said it was yet to receive any order to carry out military operation from the appropriate authority

Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the acting director of defence information, said the Armed Forces of Nigeria would not carry out operations in members states of ECOWAS without an appropriate order

FCT, Abuja - The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has opened up on the allegation on social media that President Bola Tinubu has ordered the deployment of military action to the Republic of Niger.

The military authority from Nigeria said it was yet to receive any order from the appropriate authority to carry out such military action against Niger's military Junta, The Sun reported.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Nigeria stated that it could not operate in any of the ECOWAS' member states without the consent of the Authority of Heads of State and Government.

DHQ speaks on President Tinubu alleged deployment of Nigeria military to Niger

Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the acting director of defence information, disclosed in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, August 2.

Gusau maintained that the report was fake news and called on the public to disregard the report.

He further established that some members of the Republic of Niger Armed Forces took over the affairs of the democratically elected government in an unconstitutional manner, adding that ECOWAS has reacted to the development, leaders have met, and a series of options were on the table to intervene on the crisis.

DHQ reveals its plan for Niger

The statement partly reads:

"Military option was the last option to be taken in case every other option fails to reverse the situation and return the Government of Republic of Niger to constitutional order."

He further disclosed that the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff were meeting in Abuja and would submit their plans to the committee of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS for consideration.

