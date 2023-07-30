Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has given its verdict concerning the over N200bn public funds collected by former Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa

The court ordered the Delta state government to account for how the education funds were spent between 2015 and 2019

The judgment, dated July, 17, was delivered by Honourable Justice Daniel Osiagor following a Freedom of Information suit brought by SERAP

Ikeja, Lagos state - Honourable Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, has ordered the former Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa to account for the over N200bn public funds he collected from the Universal Basic Education Commission [UBEC] fund and allocations from the Federation Accounts.

Justice Osiagor also ordered Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State to explain in detail the budgetary allocations and actual spending, including specific projects carried out to improve primary education, and the locations of such projects between 2015 and 2019 by the Okowa government, Channels TV reported.

The presiding judge gave the order following a Freedom of Information suit number: FHC/L/CS/803/2019, brought by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

Osiagor held that

“SERAP has the cognizable legal right to inquire and know the way and manner public institutions manage public funds. I must say, that every citizen has a duty to demand transparency and accountability in the governance of public institutions.”

According to Punch, in his judgment, dated July, 17, Justice Osiagor ordered the Delta State government to:

“Disclose how the Okowa government spent over N7.28 billion received from UBEC between 2015 and 2017, and N213 billion received from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) in 2018, at an average of N17.8 billion monthly.”

SERAP’s suit followed the case of seven-year-old Success Adegor, who was sent home because her parents could not pay the illegal school fee/levy of N900.

