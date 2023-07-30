President Bola Tinubu has appointed a special investigator Jim Obazee, to probe the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Related Activities

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has appointed Jim Osayande Obazee, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), as a special investigator.

The special investigator is expected to investigate the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and related entities, The Cable reported.

Tinubu appoints Jim Obazee as special investigator to probe CBN amid Emefiele trial. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Central Bank of Nigeria

President Tinubu appoints special investigator to probe CBN amid Godwin Emefiele’s trial

Daily Trust said it sighted a letter on Sunday, July 30, where President Tinubu named Obazee as the investigator.

He also said Obazee would report directly to his office.

The letter partly reads:

“In accordance with the fundamental objective set forth in Section 15(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), this administration is, today, continuing the fight against corruption by appointing you as a Special Investigator, to investigate the CBN and Related Entities.

"This appointment shall be with immediate effect and you are to report directly to my office."

The president added:

“You are to investigate the CBN and related entities using a suitably experienced, competent and capable team and work with relevant security and anti-corruption agencies to deliver on this assignment."

