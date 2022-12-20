Matawalle Confirms Scores Killed During Military Airstrike in Zamfara

The death of civilians and soldiers during a military airstrike against suspected terrorists at Malele and Mutunji has been confirmed

According to Governor, Bello Matawalle, the communities affected are Malele and Mutunji \in the Maru local government areas

Meanwhile, the governor did not disclose the numbers of people who lost their lives in the airstrike

The Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, has admitted that many people died in Zamfara airstrike. Photo credit: Bello Matawalle

68 residents were killed while about 40 people injured. However, the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadarin Daji, Major General Uwem Bassey said there was nothing like that.

He commiserated with the families of the victims and soldiers who lost their lives in the service of fatherland.

He said the state government would support the victims and their families.

He assured that his administration remain committed to supporting the security forces with logistics and resources to enable them win the ongoing war against the terror groups unleashing mayhem on innocent citizens in the state

