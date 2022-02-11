Burkina Faso’s military has declared Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba as president for a transitional period

The announcement was made by the junta a week after the military took over power in the West African country

According to the Constitutional Council Damiba, who took power in a coup has been the head of state since January 24

Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba has been appointed as president of Burkina Faso by the constitutional council, Aljazeera reports.

The military government in a statement read on television announced it had also approved a “fundamental act” that “lifts the suspension of the constitution.”

Paul-Henri Damiba, leader of the January 24 coup in Burkina Faso, has been named the new president. Photo credit: @adamsreportsrw

Source: Twitter

Damiba's apointment as head of state is for a transitional period was confirmed in an announcement by the junta on January 31, The Hindu added

According to the statement, the military government is officially named the Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration (MPSR).

It was gathered that MPSR has two vice presidents, howvere, there was no mention of any names and timeline for the transition period in the statement.

The move came shortly after the African Union (AU) suspended Burkina Faso for the takeover and diplomats from West Africa and the United Nations pressed demands for a return to civilian rule.

Military Takes Over Another African Country, Suspends Constitution

Recall that another military coup rocked Africa. This time, the coup occurred in Burkina Faso after soldiers announced on state television that they had seized power.

Following this, the military summarily dissolved the government and the national assembly, suspended the constitution.

According to the army, the takeover had been carried out without violence and those detained were in a secure location.

Roch Kabore: African president reportedly detained by soldiers amid coup plot

In a related development, President Roch Kabore of Burkina Faso was on Sunday, January 23, detained by mutinying soldiers.

The armed soldiers have also besieged the state television headquarters amid gunshots around the presidential palace and military barracks in the nation's capital, Ouagadougou.

The soldiers demanded the sack of Burkina Faso's military chiefs better funding for the military in the anti-terrorism battle.

However, Bathelemy Simpore, the country’s defence minister, has denied that there is a coup and that President Kabore has been arrested.

