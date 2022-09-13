The Republic of Kenya has sworn in its fifth democratic president, William Samoei Ruto

Ruto becomes the second ethnic Kalenjin after the late Daniel Arap Moi to occupy the number one political seat in the whole of Kenya

His predecessor, ex-President Uhuru Kenyetta congratulated the new president wishing him the very best as he kick-starts tenure

Kenya, Nairobi - William Samoei Ruto officially becomes the fifth president of the Republic of Kenya since the beginning of the post-independent era, Channels TV reported.

Ruto was sworn in on Tuesday, September 13 in front of thousands of Kenyans at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani, Nairobi.

The outgoing president, Uhuru Kenyatta handed over to William Samoei Ruto as the 5th president of Kenya. Photo: Reuters

According to The Punch newspaper, Ruto took his oaths before the Chief Judge, Martha Koome before being sworn in as the executive president of Kenya.

The outgoing president, Uhuru Kenyatta as seen in a live telecast did a proper handover to the president-elect after the completion of his oath.

At the inauguration ceremony, Kenyatta congratulated President Ruto, saying:

"As a hallmark of our democracy, therefore, I will, before God and my fellow countrymen, handover the instruments of power to our new president at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani and with that, the fourth administration will come to an end and the tenure of the fifth administration will begin.”

“My family and I join all Kenyans in wishing the very best to our next President Dr. William Samoei Ruto and extending to him our warmest congratulations for receiving the mandate of Kenyans to lead us as our 5th president.”

Osinbajo present for Ruto's inauguration

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered that Nigeria's vice president, Yemi Osinbajo was present at the inauguration ceremony of the new present.

This was disclosed by Osinbajo’s media aide, Laolu Akande via a tweet that reads:

“VP Osinbajo now in Nairobi, Kenya where he is representing Nigeria at the inauguration of Dr. William Ruto as Kenya’s fifth President today.

“On arrival, VP congratulates ‘the people of Kenya on this celebration of democracy,’ and added, ‘God bless the Republic of Kenya’.”

With his inauguration, Ruto becomes the fifth president of Independent Kenya, and the second ethnic Kalenjin after the late Daniel Arap Moi to hold the office.

Kenya supreme court upholds Ruto's victory

Prior to the Ruto's swear-in, the Kenya Supreme Court upheld results declaring William Ruto winner of last month's presidential elections.

Ruto, who won with 50.49% of the vote against his rival Raila Odinga's 48.85%, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced in August.

Meanwhile, His rival, Raila Odinga, and others had alleged that massive fraud, including tampering with results forms, had taken place.

