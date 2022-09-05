Bayo Onanugu has dismissed the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election

Also, the aide Tinubu Campaign Organisation director also insisted that Peter Obi is a social media creation

Speaking on who the north will vote for, Onanuga said the region will not betray the All Progressives aspirant come 20223

In a statement that will anger supporters of Peter Obi, the Tinubu Campaign Organisation’s Director of Media and Communications, Bayo Onanuga, has described Peter Obi as a social media creation.

According to the veteran journalist, the Labour party presidential candidate will fade within the next five months, Punch Newspaper reports.

Onanuga says Peter Obi only enjoys social media support

Going further, he insisted that the north will not fail the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party come 2023 presidential election.

He said:

"I don’t know why some people have stereotypes about the North. Don’t cast them in the image that they are not. This is the same North as in 1993, when the son of the soil, Tofa, under the NRC, challenged him, but late MKO (Abiola) from Ogun State beat him in Kano and other northern states, excluding Adamawa.

"To say the North is supporting Atiku is to daydream. Don’t forget that Bola Tinubu is not just Bola Tinubu. He is Bola Tinubu of the APC. The APC is on the ground in all the states. We are stronger in the North than even in the South, and Tinubu is their candidate. We believe that they are going to stick with him and vote for him. Atiku is from Adamawa and may get some sympathy votes, but it won’t be enough to upstage Bola Tinubu. We are not afraid."

Could this be an insult? ‘Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso need 20-year political tutelage under Tinubu’, supporters say

A message has been sent to Nigerians ahead of the 2023 presidential election. The message was sent by supporters of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2023 presidential election under the auspices of Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ).

According to the group, it will take presidential candidates Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) 20 years political tutelage under Tinubu before they can win election in the country.

The group led by Comrade Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje noted that it was Tinubu that “even dare to challenge the principalities who did not, because of power, in 2015 almost snuffed life out of Buhari and his administration, refusing to pass the Annual Budget for eight months”.

