Kenya's Supreme Court on Monday upheld results declaring William Ruto winner of last month's presidential elections

Ruto, who won with 50.49% of the vote against his rival Raila Odinga's 48.85%, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced in August

Meanwhile, His rival, Raila Odinga, and others had alleged that massive fraud, including tampering with results forms, had taken place

The Supreme Court on Monday, September 5, in Kenya, upheld the election of William Ruto as the president-elect of the country, CNN reported.

Ruto, Kenya’s Deputy President, was declared the winner of the Tuesday, August 9 election by the Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Kenya's Supreme Court upholds Ruto’s election as president-elect. Photo credit: William Samoei Ruto

Source: Facebook

The suit challenging Ruto's victory

Raila Odinga had filed a suit challenging the election results as announced by the IEBC in August.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Kenya Supreme Court ruling

Delivering the ruling on Monday morning, Chief Justice Martha Koome struck out Odinga’s suit and upheld the election of Ruto as the president-elect of Kenya, The Punch reported also.

Chief Justice Koome said:

“This is a unanimous decision. The petitions are hereby dismissed, as a consequence we declare the first respondent (Ruto) as president-elect.”

Court dismisses all nine suits

The court dismissed all nine issues of contention in the suit.

Koome declared that the alleged irregularities in the election “…were not of such magnitude as to affect the final results of the presidential election.”

By the apex court’s judgement, the 55-year-old incumbent deputy president, Ruto, will now assume office as Kenya’s president on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Raila Odinga reacts

Reacting to the decision, Raila Odinga tweeted:

"We have always stood for the the rule of law and the constitution.

"In this regard, we respect the opinion of the court although we vehemently disagree with their decision today."

Full results: Winner finally emerges in Kenya's 2022 presidential election

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto is officially the fifth president of the Republic of Kenya.

The chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Wafula Chebukati declared Ruto as the duly elected president with 7,176,141 votes.

Ruto garnered 7,176,141 (50.49%) votes which surpassed the requisite 50% of the votes to clinch the top seat in the just concluded hotly contested presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng