The Ghanaian government is planning to slash the salaries of political appointees in the West African country by 30%

Nana Akufo-Addo, the president of Ghana cited financial problems as the reason for the development

The salaries of ministers, heads of state enterprises as well as heads of municipal and district assemblies will be affected

A report by The Punch indicates that Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo plans to slash the salaries of political appointees in the country by 30% as part of measures to ease its financial problems

The West African country has adopted measures to reduce spending as the country struggles with higher fuel costs and stalled progress on a new tax.

The president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo says the salaries of political appointees’ will be cut by up to 30%. Photo credit: @NAkufoAddo

Source: Twitter

Ken Ofori-Atta, the finance minister on Thursday, March 24, said the development was to help Ghana cope with the impact of Covid-19 and the current rise in crude oil prices, caused by the invasion of Ukraine, Daily Trust added.

The minister also announced that foreign travel by government appointees, except for critical missions, and the purchase of imported vehicles have been suspended immediately.

Following the announcement, Ghana hopes to save around $400 million through the latest measures.

Due to the inflation and the falling value of its currency, Ghana has been struggling to deal with the rising cost of living.

Source: Legit.ng